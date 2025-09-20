Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 350 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,889,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,583,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 305.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 0.5%

General Motors stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.