Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 37,903 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $120.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

