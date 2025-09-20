Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

