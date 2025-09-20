Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

