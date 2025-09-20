FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.85.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

