WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning makes up about 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Owens Corning by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 55,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 122.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.