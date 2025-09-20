Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 2.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

