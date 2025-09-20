Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IWM opened at $242.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

