Westwind Capital Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Westwind Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $436.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $436.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

