LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $335.75 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.57 and a 1-year high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.