UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 53,037.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.56 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The business had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

