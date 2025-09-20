eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,983. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

