iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Stock Holdings Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 390,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $92.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

