Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

