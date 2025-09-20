Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 721,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,198 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $31.36 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

