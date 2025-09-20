Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $169.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.