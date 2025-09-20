Enova International, Inc. $ENVA Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 151.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Enova International were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 430.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 91.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 26,310 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,781,493.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,918.04. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 478 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $50,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,903.11. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,436,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.15. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $128.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.69 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.