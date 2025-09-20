Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6%

TM stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.15.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

