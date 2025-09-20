Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,345 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.