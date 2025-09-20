Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $686,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

