Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Stake Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $336.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.16 and its 200-day moving average is $317.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 252.05%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

