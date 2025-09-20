CX Institutional Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF $QEFA

CX Institutional cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 1.33% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

