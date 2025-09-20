American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF $TAXF Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,695 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

