Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Holdings Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.55.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $546.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.42 and a 1 year high of $571.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

