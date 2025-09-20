iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $64,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%
IVE stock opened at $204.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
