Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $74.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

