CX Institutional Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,218,000 after buying an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.21 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

