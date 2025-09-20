Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2514 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

Drax Group Stock Up 8.7%

DRXGY opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.