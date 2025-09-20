Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2025

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQEGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.

About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT

(Get Free Report)

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in social infrastructure properties. Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC). With over 30 years’ experience in property investment and funds management, we’re one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property groups.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.