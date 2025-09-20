Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 28th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.98.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
