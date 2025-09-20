Surge Energy Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0313 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 748.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.
Surge Energy Trading Down 0.2%
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $5.02 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.
Surge Energy Company Profile
