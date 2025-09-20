PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 12.3% increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PRT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.15.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

