China Merchants Holdings International Co. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Holdings International Co. (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2732 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.
China Merchants Holdings International Price Performance
CMHHY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. China Merchants Holdings International has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About China Merchants Holdings International
