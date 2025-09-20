China Merchants Holdings International Co. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Holdings International Co. (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2732 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

CMHHY opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. China Merchants Holdings International has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

