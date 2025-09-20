ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7487 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a 30.1% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.34.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.41. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $168.88. The company has a market cap of $116.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 0.10.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
