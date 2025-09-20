Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 350.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, September 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $57.18 on Friday. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
