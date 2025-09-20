BDF Gestion Lowers Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

BDF Gestion lessened its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $130.90 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.93 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.