BDF Gestion Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BDF Gestion trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

