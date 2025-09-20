Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BR opened at $241.46 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

