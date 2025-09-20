BDF Gestion Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

BDF Gestion trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 108,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,669 shares of company stock worth $42,333,438 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $169.65 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

