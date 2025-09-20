Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.2% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $988.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,004.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

