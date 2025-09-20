BDF Gestion Sells 10,507 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BDF Gestion lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of BDF Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

