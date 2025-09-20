My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 304,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

