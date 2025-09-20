AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

