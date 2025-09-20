Judy Olian Sells 1,800 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Judy Olian sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $747,774.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,844.35. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $417.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.67. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.85.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

