Judy Olian Sells 1,800 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Judy Olian sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $747,774.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,844.35. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $417.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.67. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $436.95. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Coming in Hot: Retail Data Drives Momentum in 3 E-Commerce Stocks
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.