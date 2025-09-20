Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric Sprink Sells 10,683 Shares

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total value of $1,224,805.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,192,411.15. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

