Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) CTO Gaurav Singal Sells 200,000 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CTO Gaurav Singal sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,865.79. This trade represents a 83.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 456,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

