Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Insider Malcolm Watkins Sells 800,000 Shares

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Watkins sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.53, for a total value of A$2,020,000.00.

Malcolm Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Malcolm Watkins sold 500,000 shares of Australian Finance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.56, for a total value of A$1,279,500.00.

Australian Finance Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Australian Finance Group Increases Dividend

About Australian Finance Group

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 7th. This is an increase from Australian Finance Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 202.0%. Australian Finance Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

