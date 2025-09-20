Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal Kirk Sells 1,403,360 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 1,403,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $5,416,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,117,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,773,275.94. This trade represents a 10.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precigen Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $3.75 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

