SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $2,715,157.50 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SOFI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,287,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,235,000 after purchasing an additional 820,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,068,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,628,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

