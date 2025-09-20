UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,733 Shares

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,462,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,796,653.28. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,437,203.43.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $540,450.00.

On Thursday, July 31st, Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $547,200.00.

On Friday, July 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $551,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $565,200.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $559,350.00.

UiPath Stock Down 2.2%

UiPath stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. UiPath, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in UiPath by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in UiPath by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

