James Pagent Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Stock

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) insider James Pagent sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.50, for a total value of A$7,000,000.00.

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Autosports Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 145.0%. Autosports Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Autosports Group

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

